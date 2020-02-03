Essex Financial Services Inc. Invests $251,000 in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $345,892,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24,933.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 267,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 266,787 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 234.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 78,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after purchasing an additional 55,257 shares in the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,260,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 52,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 31,006 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $254.18 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $178.73 and a fifty-two week high of $263.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.86.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

