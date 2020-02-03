Essex Financial Services Inc. Lowers Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ECL. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth $38,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 80.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.17.

NYSE ECL opened at $196.11 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.59 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.83. The company has a market capitalization of $56.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.81%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.