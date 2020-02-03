Essex Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 15.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,890,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544,997 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in General Mills by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,381,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,256,000 after purchasing an additional 435,266 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in General Mills by 10.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,989,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,803,000 after purchasing an additional 278,698 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 5.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,522,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,043,000 after purchasing an additional 131,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,293,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,371,000 after purchasing an additional 289,275 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.61.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $52.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.80 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

