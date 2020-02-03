Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,155 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the third quarter worth $38,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Realty Income during the third quarter worth $41,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 268.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.82.

Shares of O opened at $78.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.56 billion and a PE ratio of 60.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Realty Income Corp has a 1 year low of $66.21 and a 1 year high of $82.17.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $374.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.86 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous feb 20 dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 85.58%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.