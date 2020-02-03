Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 311 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Essex Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,082 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 0.8% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 26.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,423,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,467 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,722,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $863,699,000 after buying an additional 49,791 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,323,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $725,740,000 after buying an additional 74,855 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,040,109 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $473,346,000 after buying an additional 49,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,004,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $465,092,000 after buying an additional 16,565 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $228.10 on Monday. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $179.52 and a 12-month high of $239.31. The stock has a market cap of $248.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $223.81 and a 200 day moving average of $223.86.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.65.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

