Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 8,955 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Essex Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,262 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,955 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.85.

Shares of F opened at $8.82 on Monday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $10.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

In other Ford Motor news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $178,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,441.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

