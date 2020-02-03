Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 97 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Essex Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,244,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,053,058,000 after acquiring an additional 581,489 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 215.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 422,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,138,000 after purchasing an additional 288,708 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 142,024.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 241,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,401,000 after purchasing an additional 241,441 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 160.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 260,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,797,000 after purchasing an additional 160,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 276,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,262,000 after purchasing an additional 154,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $174.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $56.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.79 and a 200-day moving average of $164.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $182.34.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.38%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITW. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.40.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

