Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 972 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Essex Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,080,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,499,773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,824 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $1,547,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 206,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,656,000 after purchasing an additional 35,489 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 20,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $45.55 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.99 and a 200-day moving average of $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.39. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 34.55%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays upgraded Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Compass Point raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.73.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 327,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total value of $15,448,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arun Sarin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $736,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,193.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 693,462 shares of company stock worth $33,394,756 over the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

