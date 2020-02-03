Essex Financial Services Inc. Takes $261,000 Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $113.81 on Monday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $96.03 and a one year high of $123.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.21 and its 200 day moving average is $110.03.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

