Everest Re Group (RE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 10th. Analysts expect Everest Re Group to post earnings of $4.09 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $276.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.25. Everest Re Group has a 52 week low of $208.01 and a 52 week high of $281.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $276.56 and a 200 day moving average of $261.37.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $302.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.86.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.