Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.89 EPS

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89, RTT News reports. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $62.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $262.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.93. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $61.86 and a 52 week high of $83.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

In other news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Bank of America raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.96.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

