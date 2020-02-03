Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) was downgraded by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EYEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eyenovia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Eyenovia stock opened at $4.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $76.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.47. Eyenovia has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $6.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.59.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eyenovia will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 29,945 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $80,851.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,226,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,694.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eyenovia stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) by 72.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,697 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.85% of Eyenovia worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

