Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) Given “Hold” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $35.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FII. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Federated Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Federated Investors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Federated Investors in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Get Federated Investors alerts:

Shares of Federated Investors stock opened at $36.23 on Monday. Federated Investors has a fifty-two week low of $25.68 and a fifty-two week high of $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.87.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. Federated Investors had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $358.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Federated Investors will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $238,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,826,947. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Christopher Donahue sold 56,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total transaction of $1,871,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,559,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,634,444.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,505,922 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FII. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 23.1% during the third quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,407,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $207,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,956 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Federated Investors by 306.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 530,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,245,000 after buying an additional 400,145 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Federated Investors by 456.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 206,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,700,000 after buying an additional 169,558 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Federated Investors during the third quarter worth $4,855,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Federated Investors by 2.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,568,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $180,720,000 after buying an additional 131,356 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Federated Investors

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.