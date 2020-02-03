Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FENC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

Shares of FENC opened at $6.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.20. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $132.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 0.22.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. On average, analysts anticipate that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FENC. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $57,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $215,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 229,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 55,933 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 455,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 16,896 shares during the period. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

