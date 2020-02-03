First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Coverage Initiated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of First Derivatives (LON:FDP) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an add rating and a GBX 3,100 ($40.78) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of First Derivatives in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of LON:FDP opened at GBX 2,770 ($36.44) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,707.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,516.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.96. First Derivatives has a one year low of GBX 220 ($2.89) and a one year high of GBX 3,635 ($47.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

About First Derivatives

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services internationally. The company operates through Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, an in-memory, time-series database. The company also designs, develops, implements, and supports a range of data and trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.

