First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of First Derivatives (LON:FDP) in a research note released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of First Derivatives in a research report on Thursday. They issued an add rating and a GBX 3,100 ($40.78) price target on the stock.

Shares of FDP opened at GBX 2,770 ($36.44) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,707.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,516.15. First Derivatives has a fifty-two week low of GBX 220 ($2.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,635 ($47.82). The stock has a market capitalization of $752.06 million and a PE ratio of 54.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services internationally. The company operates through Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, an in-memory, time-series database. The company also designs, develops, implements, and supports a range of data and trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.

