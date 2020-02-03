Ford Motor (F) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of F stock opened at $8.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

F has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.85.

In other news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $185,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

