Frontier Developments’ (FDEV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

FDEV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($21.05) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,530.50 ($20.13).

LON FDEV opened at GBX 1,412 ($18.57) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,285.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,111.60. Frontier Developments has a 52-week low of GBX 790 ($10.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,444.92 ($19.01). The stock has a market cap of $549.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69.

In related news, insider David John Braben sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,200 ($15.79), for a total transaction of £15,000,000 ($19,731,649.57).

Frontier Developments Company Profile

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

