FTX Token 24 Hour Volume Hits $9.53 Million (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. During the last seven days, FTX Token has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One FTX Token token can now be purchased for about $2.28 or 0.00024340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and CoinEx. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $220.80 million and $9.53 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00037006 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $553.43 or 0.05911102 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00128136 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00035232 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00013367 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010659 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

FTX Token Token Profile

FTX Token (FTT) is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 347,760,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,888,230 tokens. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com.

FTX Token Token Trading

FTX Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

