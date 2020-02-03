FY2019 EPS Estimates for Calfrac Well Services Ltd (TSE:CFW) Reduced by Analyst

Calfrac Well Services Ltd (TSE:CFW) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Calfrac Well Services in a research report issued on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.05) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.99). Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Calfrac Well Services’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.97) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

CFW has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities cut Calfrac Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$1.50 to C$0.50 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. CIBC dropped their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore dropped their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$1.20 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.69.

Shares of CFW opened at C$0.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.35. Calfrac Well Services has a 52 week low of C$0.78 and a 52 week high of C$3.95. The stock has a market cap of $140.54 million and a P/E ratio of -1.25.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$399.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$455.08 million.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

