FY2019 EPS Estimates for Ensign Energy Services Inc (TSE:ESI) Raised by Analyst

Ensign Energy Services Inc (TSE:ESI) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Ensign Energy Services in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.74) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.79). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ensign Energy Services’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

ESI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.88.

Shares of TSE ESI opened at C$2.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.99. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$2.25 and a 1 year high of C$6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $377.79 million and a PE ratio of 6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$393.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$421.37 million.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes purchased 15,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.83 per share, with a total value of C$43,904.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 743,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,102,003.69.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

