FY2019 EPS Estimates for Trican Well Service Ltd Lifted by Raymond James (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd (TSE:TCW) – Raymond James increased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trican Well Service in a research report issued on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.24). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.25 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trican Well Service’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$136.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$153.45 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Trican Well Service from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities cut their price target on Trican Well Service from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC cut their price target on Trican Well Service from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore cut their target price on Trican Well Service from C$1.40 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Trican Well Service from C$1.10 to C$1.85 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.32.

Trican Well Service stock opened at C$1.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44. Trican Well Service has a 52-week low of C$0.81 and a 52-week high of C$1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

