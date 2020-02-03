FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Diageo in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now expects that the company will earn $7.13 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.37. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Diageo’s FY2022 earnings at $7.59 EPS.

Get Diageo alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on DEO. Royal Bank of Canada raised Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

DEO opened at $157.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $102.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.43. Diageo has a 52 week low of $150.88 and a 52 week high of $176.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.4355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.63%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 15.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 2.5% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.