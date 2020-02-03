FY2022 EPS Estimates for Cimpress NV Raised by SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cimpress in a report issued on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst Y. Squali now expects that the business services provider will earn $5.75 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.65. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $4.57. Cimpress had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 231.48%. The company had revenue of $820.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CMPR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Cimpress currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

Cimpress stock opened at $119.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.58 and its 200-day moving average is $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.49. Cimpress has a 1 year low of $73.74 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.06.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cimpress by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Scott J. Vassalluzzo sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $101,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cimpress

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

