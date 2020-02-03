General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Lifted to “Buy” at Argus

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) was upgraded by Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.55.

NYSE:GD opened at $175.44 on Monday. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $160.21 and a fifty-two week high of $193.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.55.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

