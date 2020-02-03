Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Geron from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley began coverage on Geron in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Geron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.42.

Get Geron alerts:

Shares of GERN stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.39. Geron has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.71 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.28.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Geron had a negative return on equity of 29.22% and a negative net margin of 7,044.88%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Geron will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vision Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Geron in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Geron in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Geron in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Geron by 58.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 31,150 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC grew its stake in Geron by 20.1% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 92,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. 29.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company supports the clinical stage development of imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies.

Read More: Correction

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.