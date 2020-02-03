Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Earns Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $31.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 54.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GBNXF. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. CIBC lowered shares of Gibson Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

OTCMKTS GBNXF opened at $20.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.55. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $21.07.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

