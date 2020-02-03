GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.77 Billion

Analysts expect GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) to announce sales of $11.77 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.74 billion and the highest is $11.80 billion. GlaxoSmithKline reported sales of $10.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full year sales of $44.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.91 billion to $44.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $44.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.90 billion to $45.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GlaxoSmithKline.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, New Street Research raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $46.80 on Monday. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of $38.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $116.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,267,588 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,368 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,000,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,372,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 531,393 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,680,000 after buying an additional 296,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,527,105 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,115,000 after buying an additional 232,266 shares during the last quarter. 11.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

