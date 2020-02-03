Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 868 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 91.5% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 370.9% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS opened at $237.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $236.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $84.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a twelve month low of $180.73 and a twelve month high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

