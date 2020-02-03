Hanover Insurance Group (THG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) will announce its Q4 2019 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $138.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Hanover Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $107.39 and a fifty-two week high of $140.60.

In related news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.95, for a total transaction of $86,192.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,671.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on THG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

About Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

