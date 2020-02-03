Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 110.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HARP. Roth Capital began coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Harpoon Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.14.

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $13.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.67. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $21.47. The company has a market capitalization of $327.44 million and a P/E ratio of -1.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.88% and a negative net margin of 1,107.97%. The company had revenue of $1.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 million. On average, analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, CFO Georgia Erbez acquired 6,700 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $94,403.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,344.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,433.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,259 shares of company stock valued at $7,602,953 in the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HARP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

