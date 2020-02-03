Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at HC Wainwright

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised Vericel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.78.

Get Vericel alerts:

NASDAQ:VCEL traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.48. The company has a market capitalization of $733.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.79 and a beta of 2.67. Vericel has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.10.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. Vericel had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vericel will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vericel news, COO Michael Halpin sold 15,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $278,820.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,168,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,846,000 after buying an additional 73,814 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,607,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,249,000 after purchasing an additional 66,650 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,152,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 714,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,811,000 after purchasing an additional 112,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 460,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 14,494 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.