Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.29 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) to post $34.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heska’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.21 million. Heska posted sales of $34.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Heska will report full year sales of $123.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $123.11 million to $123.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $140.02 million, with estimates ranging from $138.76 million to $141.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 million. Heska had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 3.17%.

HSKA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Heska from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Heska from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.83.

NASDAQ HSKA opened at $100.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.04. Heska has a 52-week low of $62.47 and a 52-week high of $110.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heska during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,182,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Heska during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,588,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Heska during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Heska during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,221,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Heska by 789.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 29,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

