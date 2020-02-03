Hess (NYSE:HES) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to Overweight

Hess (NYSE:HES) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $77.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $75.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HES. Cfra cut Hess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Hess from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hess to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen initiated coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners set a $80.00 price target on Hess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hess has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.46.

HES stock opened at $56.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of -42.22 and a beta of 2.02. Hess has a 1 year low of $51.10 and a 1 year high of $74.11.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Hess had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hess will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Hess news, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 36,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $2,679,263.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,308.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 49,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $3,508,659.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,849,113.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hess by 410.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hess by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Hess by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

