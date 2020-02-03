Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Stephens

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Stephens from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 2.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Hilltop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

NYSE:HTH traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.53. 3,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,624. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hilltop has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $26.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.92.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $410.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.55 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 11.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hilltop will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 160,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC grew its position in Hilltop by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 19,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hilltop during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Hilltop by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 20,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hilltop during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. 63.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

