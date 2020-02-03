HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Earns Daily News Impact Score of -2.60

Media stories about HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) have been trending negative on Monday, InfoTrie reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. HSBC earned a media sentiment score of -2.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

HSBC has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank cut HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut HSBC from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.59.

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $36.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.10. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $44.93.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

