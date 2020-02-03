IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.60 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 405.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.42-5.58 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $5.42-5.58 EPS.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $271.01 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12 month low of $198.74 and a 12 month high of $294.57. The firm has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $271.18 and its 200-day moving average is $271.70.

In other news, insider Jonathan W. Ayers sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.05, for a total value of $9,145,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 947,317 shares in the company, valued at $240,665,883.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.51, for a total transaction of $3,695,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $310.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.14.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

