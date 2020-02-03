IG Group (LON:IGG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital lowered shares of IG Group (LON:IGG) to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Liberum Capital currently has GBX 695 ($9.14) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 668 ($8.79).

Several other analysts have also issued reports on IGG. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 724.40 ($9.53).

LON IGG opened at GBX 663.80 ($8.73) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 690.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 627.48. IG Group has a 1 year low of GBX 467.40 ($6.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 711.80 ($9.36).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a GBX 12.96 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 1.88%. IG Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.06%.

About IG Group

IG Group Holdings plc provides leveraged derivatives and spread betting under the IG brand worldwide. Its CFDs (contracts for difference) are derivatives contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price. The company also offers clients access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and products, such as share dealing and investment portfolios, as well as enables clients to hold their investments in ISAs and SIPPs.

