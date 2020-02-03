Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €21.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on IFXA. Oddo Bhf set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.70 ($22.91) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Warburg Research set a €21.50 ($25.00) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €20.99 ($24.41).

The business’s 50 day moving average is €19.70. Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a fifty-two week high of €19.70 ($22.91).

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

