Intermediate Capital Group’s (ICP) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

ICP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,790 ($23.55) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,720 ($22.63) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,580 ($20.78) to GBX 1,685 ($22.17) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,706.83 ($22.45).

LON:ICP opened at GBX 1,742 ($22.92) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,639.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,473.68. Intermediate Capital Group has a 52 week low of GBX 969.50 ($12.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,722 ($22.65). The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion and a PE ratio of 24.67.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Intermediate Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.71%.

In related news, insider Virginia Holmes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,538 ($20.23), for a total value of £153,800 ($202,315.18).

Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

