Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 141.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 902 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 4,200.0% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 37.5% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 92,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.74, for a total value of $23,956,933.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,456,229.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 227,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total value of $58,618,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 549,985 shares in the company, valued at $141,742,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 527,369 shares of company stock worth $136,763,551 over the last ninety days. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $280.38 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.67 and a 1-year high of $295.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $272.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Intuit had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.61.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

