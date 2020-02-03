Janus Henderson Group (JHG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $25.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.64. Janus Henderson Group has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day moving average is $22.72.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

JHG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut Janus Henderson Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Janus Henderson Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Janus Henderson Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.