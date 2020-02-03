Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson Controls International updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.50-2.60 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.50-2.60 EPS.

JCI opened at $39.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.11. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $32.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.22.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 21,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $901,042.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,265,616.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $100,098.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,727.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,288 shares of company stock valued at $2,907,763. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

