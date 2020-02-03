Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,448 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.4% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $48,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $148.87 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.53. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $126.10 and a fifty-two week high of $151.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.92.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,397.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

