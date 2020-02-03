KERRY GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

KERRY GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Barclays lowered KERRY GRP PLC/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

OTCMKTS:KRYAY opened at $128.95 on Friday. KERRY GRP PLC/S has a twelve month low of $103.00 and a twelve month high of $133.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.28.

KERRY GRP PLC/S Company Profile

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers technology based taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

