Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.20.

Shares of LGND stock opened at $87.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 32.96, a current ratio of 33.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.66. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $84.45 and a 12-month high of $130.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.12). Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 388.69%. The firm had revenue of $24.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGND. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1,763.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

