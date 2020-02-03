Loews (NYSE:L) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews (NYSE:L) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Loews stock opened at $51.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.97. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Loews has a fifty-two week low of $44.17 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20.

In other news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 3,026 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $154,749.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 18,427 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $972,024.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $791,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,925 shares of company stock worth $1,963,681. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Loews by 35.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 164,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 43,570 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Loews by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,005,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,039,014,000 after purchasing an additional 700,123 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Loews by 16.0% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Loews by 7.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,260,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,379,000 after purchasing an additional 160,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Loews by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 505,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

