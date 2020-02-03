LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,345 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in LogMeIn were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of LogMeIn by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 45,669 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in LogMeIn by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in LogMeIn by 1,458.3% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in LogMeIn by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 152,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in LogMeIn by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 18,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of LogMeIn stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $322,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Donahue sold 11,642 shares of LogMeIn stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $931,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered LogMeIn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $86.05 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Northland Securities lowered LogMeIn from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on LogMeIn from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. LogMeIn presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

NASDAQ LOGM opened at $85.97 on Monday. LogMeIn Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.02 and a fifty-two week high of $96.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.13.

LogMeIn Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

