Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 4.6% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $36,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 268.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.88.

Shares of LOW opened at $116.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.22 and its 200-day moving average is $112.18. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $123.14. The firm has a market cap of $89.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. The company had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.80%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

