LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Telsey Advisory Group

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) was upgraded by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Get LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton alerts:

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton stock opened at $87.18 on Monday. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a 52-week low of $63.36 and a 52-week high of $97.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.82.

About LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury products company. The company operates through Wines and Spirits; Fashion and Leather Goods; Perfumes and Cosmetics; Watches and Jewelry; Selective Retailing; and Other Activities business groups. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, Château Cheval Blanc, Château d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom Pérignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, Moët & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.